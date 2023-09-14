Ghevar To Maplua: 6 Sweets To Try On Kajari Teej

Ghevar to malpua are quintessential sweets during Kajari Teej, enhancing the festive spirit with their flavors and traditional significance

Ghevar, known for its intricate latticework, is often garnished with slivered almonds and pistachios, making it a delightful treat that adds to the festive spirit of Kajari Teej

Malpua is a cherished dessert during Kajari Teej celebrations, known for its indulgent sweetness and traditional significance

Kheer holds a special place in Kajari Teej festivities, symbolizing the essence of togetherness and festivity

Common types like carrot halwa (gajar ka halwa) and semolina halwa (sooji ka halwa) are savored during Kajari Teej celebrations, adding to the joyatmosphere of the occasion

These round, bite-sized delights are an essential part of Kajari Teej celebrations, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and coconut flavor

Gujiya is a crescent-shaped pastry filled with a sweet mixture of khoya, nuts, and sugar, deep-fried to golden brown perfection, and is a must-have during Kajari Teej festivities