‘Miss Ukraine 2023’ excludes competitors for having relations with Russia

(MENAFN) Three of the ‘Miss Ukraine 2023’ competitors have been excluded and two voluntarily left on Wednesday following the competition launched an “ethics review” panel to probe allegations by a Ukrainian comedian that a few of the women had relations with Russia.



“Based on the results of [an] investigation conducted by a special ethics board, we inform you that the unethical facts regarding the contest participants have unfortunately been confirmed. Therefore, the committee is forced to exclude three participants from the competition,” the competition managers declared in post on Instagram on Wednesday evening.



The managers did not elucidate who exactly was eliminated and for what type of defilement. As said by a Russian Telegram channel, two additional competitors of own free will pulled out from the competition. Their identities also not clarified as well.



Miss Ukraine mentioned “great demand of the public” to install the board on Tuesday, further saying that it keeps the right to exclude competitors according to the outcomes of its probes.

