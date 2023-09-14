CANiK introduces 30mm weapons system for UK military

(MENAFN) CANiK, a Turkish arms manufacturer, is positioning itself to play a role in the British military with its newly developed 30-millimeter weapons system. This cutting-edge weaponry, along with its associated turret, was recently unveiled on an unmanned wheeled carrier vehicle by HIPPO Multipower at the International Defense and Security Equipment Exhibition (DSEI 2023) in London.



Utku Aral, the CEO of CANiK, underscored the significance of this unveiling, as it marked the firm’s inaugural appearance in the United Kingdom since its acquisition of British defense firm AEI Systems earlier in 2023. The acquisition of AEI Systems, recognized as one of the world's three major medium-caliber artillery manufacturers, has opened up new possibilities for the mass production of medium-caliber firearms in both the UK as well as Turkey.



These advanced firearms are poised to be made available for use on land, in the air, and at sea for friendly and allied nations. The primary focus of this endeavor will be on Turkey along with the UK, particularly within the realm of remote-controlled weapon systems.

