Rajasthan Horror: Woman Paraded Naked By Husband, In-Laws In Pratapgarh; BJP Slams Ashok Gehlot Govt

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the shocking incident took place on August 31 in Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

According to the police, the woman, who got married last year, was in a relationship with another man. The woman allegedly had started living with another man in the village. "The in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man," Mishra said.

The DGP said that after the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village.

Reacting to this incident, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi."

"It's no wonder the issue of women's safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson," Nadda said.

A case has been registered against as many as 13 people. According to ADG Crime, nine people have been arrested after the interrogation. The police said that the legs of the three main accused were broken while they were attempting to flee.