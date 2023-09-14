WATCH: Indian Man's Bollywood-Style Proposal To Girlfriend At Auckland Airport Wins Hearts

Yashraj Chhabra, a banking specialist residing in Auckland, shared his motivation behind the extravagant proposal, expressing his desire to create a moment that his girlfriend would cherish forever.

Riiya Shukla, who works as a project manager in Auckland, had booked a flight from Melbourne, which became the backdrop for Yashraj's elaborate plan.

Yashraj Chhabra confessed, "She's a hard woman to surprise, and I really wanted to catch her off guard."

However, he was uncertain if such an ambitiplan would gain approval, given the numerlogistical considerations involved. "I wasn't sure if Auckland Airport would go for it, but I was delighted they said yes to making my dream proposal become a reality," he shared.

To bring this dream proposal to life, Yashraj Chhabra embarked on a determined quest, reaching out to variairport contacts via cold calls and LinkedIn messages. The multifaceted layers of airport protocol posed a formidable challenge.

Finally, he connected with Laura Platts, the communications manager at Auckland Airport, who played a pivotal role in helping him coordinate logistics such as cake, flowers, and the presence of their families at the airport.

The entire proposal was documented by a professional crew and subsequently shared on the airport's social media platforms.

Yashraj Chhabra disclosed that he had been preparing for this momentoccasion for a month.

However, the day presented challenges for Riiya Shukla. Firstly, her flight was rescheduled to August 18, and she found herself racing against traffic to make it to the airport in time.

Upon arriving in Auckland, she discovered that her luggage had not made it to her destination. She intended to visit the service counter to lodge a complaint, but her family members insisted that she abandon her concern for her bags and instead join them outside the airport.

When she emerged, she was met with the sight of Yashraj Chhabra on one knee, with their loved ones standing behind him, holding up signs spelling out "will you marry me?" Simultaneously, his pre-recorded proposal played over the airport's public address system.

Overwhelmed by the surprise, Riiya Shukla recounted, "I was under shock. I tend to get lost in his eyes, and as romantic as this sounds, it's actually true. I do. For a while, it just felt like it was just us. Then, all of our family and friends came, and they all hugged us. It was pretty magical."

The couple now plans to celebrate their wedding in India.