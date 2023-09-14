Apple Music Is Free For 6 Months For Some Devices Ahead Of Iphone 15 Launch; Know How To Claim & More

A typical Apple Music membership plan costs between Rs 49 per month for Voice and Rs 149 per month for Family plans, giving users access to a sizable music collection with over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists carefully chosen by industry professionals. Music streaming without advertisements is available to subscribers. Notably, this service features lossless audio for precise audio delivery and Dolby Atmos compatibility for spatial audio.



Also Read |

Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

If you recently purchased a new iPhone, the new deal ought to be visible in the Apple Music app. If you have an eligible audio device from Apple or Beats, you will be able to redeem the offer from the Apple Music app on your connected iPhone or iPad.

-First, use your Apple ID to log into Apple Music.

-Now navigate to the app's "Listen Now" option.

-To take advantage of the promotion, look for the "Get 6 months free" banner and click on it.

Any Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus, or AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd or 3rd gen), AirPods Max, HomePod, or HomePod small are eligible. Consumers who currently own these qualifying audio devices don't need to buy anything, it's vital to remember this.

Also Read |

Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

This promotion excludes items like the first-generation AirPods, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex.

The complimentary Apple Music membership offer is also available to those who have just purchased a new iPhone or an Apple product. The date on which the offer will end is not yet known. The purchasers of iPhones from the 15-series will probably be able to take advantage of this promotion if it is still active on the official Apple website in a few more weeks.



Also Read |

OnePPad Go tablet in the works? Here's what we know so far