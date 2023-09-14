KRS Dam Water Level Tumbles To 99 Feet: Farmers Move Supreme Court Against Karnataka Govt

The extended dry spell in the state's southern interior has left residents struggling for water, with reservoirs drying up. Major reservoirs in Karnataka, including KRS Reservoir, Harangi, Tungabhadra, Malaprabha, Varahi, and Supa, have experienced significant drops in water levels.



Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action

Farmers are taking legal action to address the Cauvery water issue. MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, who is leading protests near the KRS reservoir, announced that the farmers' association plans to submit a petition to the Supreme Court, in addition to government efforts, to address the water crisis. The petition will be filed by former Advocate General Ravikumar Verma.

Farmers, who rely on these reservoirs for their agriculture, are becoming increasingly anxious. The state government's daily release of 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu has added to worries about depleting KRS Dam water levels.

Water release to TN: KRS water level falls to 100 feet, Karnataka worried

Farmers stated that the authorities should come to the place and know the situation. The farmers urged that officials should calculate the available water themselves. Bengaluru needs 30 TMC of water. However, the citizens are receiving water every 3 to 4 days. This has resulted in the drying up of crops. The lack of rainfall has affected the paddy crops, which has caused the farmers to demand separate relief funds for their losses.

Today's (Sep.04) water level of the KRS Dam

Maximum level: 124.80 feet

Today's level: 99.32 feet

Maximum Collection: 49.452

Today's Collection: 22.283

Inflow: 4199 cusec

Discharge: 6214 cusec