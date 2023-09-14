Annabelle To The Exorcist-7 Movies To Watch Before The Nun II

If you're planning to watch The Nun, a horror film in the Conjuring Universe, and you want to get into the right mood or have a taste for similar horror films.



Watching these movies before "The Nun" will give you a better understanding of the Conjuring Universe and immerse you in the world of demonic entities.

By James Wan, this film is the first in the Conjuring Universe and introduces the Warrens, paranormal investigators. It sets the stage for the universe in which "The Nun" is based.



This sequel continues the story of the Warrens and introduces the character of Valak, the demonic nun, who plays a central role in "The Nun."

This film is a prequel to "The Conjuring" and provides background on the haunted doll, Annabelle, which also appears in "The Nun."



Another prequel to "The Conjuring," this movie delves deeper into the origins of the Annabelle doll and contains eerie and suspenseful moments.



Regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time, "The Exorcist" is a classic possession and exorcism movie that has set a high bar for the horror genre.



Starring Anthony Hopkins, this film is inspired by true events and explores the experiences of a young seminary student sent to learn about exorcism in Rome.



This mediaeval thriller starring Sean Connery and Christian Slater features a menacing monastic backdrop and theological intrigue that may be frightening.