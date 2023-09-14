UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Brother Shailendra Mohan Promoted As Subedar Major

The Garhwal Scout Unit exclusively recruits local individuals to serve as soldiers tasked with guarding the strategic hill borders. These borders are of paramount importance due to the escalating threats of infiltration by Chinese forces situated on the opposite side.

In an interview with a private news channel some years ago, the then Subedar Shailendra had expressed immense pride in his affiliation with the Indian Army and an unwavering determination to protect his homeland. In the same interview, he conveyed his deep admiration for his elder brother, Yogi Adityanath, who is currently the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, he has been unable to meet his brother.

Recollecting his last encounter with Yogi Adityanath, Mohan shared that they met in Delhi shortly after Yogi Adityanath assumed office as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. When discussing his elder brother, Mohan emphasized that Yogi Adityanath had encouraged him to dedicate himself to serving the nation. Drawing parallels between himself and Yogi Adityanath, affectionately known as 'Maharaj Ji' in their family, Subedar Mohan affirmed that both brothers are committed to their duty of serving the nation.

It's worth noting that Yogi Adityanath has three siblings, with Manvendra Mohan being the eldest, followed by Shailendra and Mahendra Mohan.

Reacting to the development, retired Colonel BS Rajawat VSM said, "The chief minister's brother is a good soldier. And if politicians have good soldiers or farmers in their immediate family, they will understand the ground realities of this country and empathize with the common man. If they don't understand it they don't deserve to be leaders. I wish Subedar Major all the best, he makes me proud to be a soldier."