MLS 2023: Lionel Messi Inspires Inter Miami To A 3-1 Victory Over Los Angeles FC (Watch)

The BMO Stadium witnessed a star-studded crowd, featuring notable figures like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Toby Maguire.

While LAFC dominated the first half and created numerscoring opportunities, their inability to convert chances proved costly. Inter Miami's 14th-minute goal, courtesy of Facundo Farías, defied the run of play, with Tomás Avilés providing the assist. Messi came close to adding another goal, but John McCarthy's exceptional save thwarted the visitors, leaving Selena Gomez astonished in the stands.

However, Miami extended their lead shortly after the break, with Messi once again playing a central role. The 36-year-old orchestrated Jordi Alba's goal, with the former Barcelona star calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

As the game neared its conclusion, Messi delivered yet another exceptional assist, setting up Leonardo Campana for Inter's third goal. Although Ryan Hollingshead pulled one back for LAFC, it was a meager consolation as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. With this latest triumph, they find themselves eight points behind ninth-place D.C. United in the MLS Eastern Conference playoff race.

Also Read:

Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record with late winner against Getafe