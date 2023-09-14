Kerala: Holiday Announced For Educational Institutions In Konni On Monday Due To Heavy Rainfall

Over the past three days, there have been intermittent, strong downpours in the Pathanamthitta district. Heavy rains continue to fall in the catchment areas of important dams. The water level in the Pamba River is expected to increase in the ensuing hours as a result of raising one of the Moozhiyar dam's shutters.

Heavy rainfall is occurring in the Pathanamthitta district's Gurunathanmann and Mundanpara regions. The district's Kakkattar River is in spate as a result of the continurainfall. Maniyar Dam's two shutters and Moozhiyar Dam's one shutter were both raised. On Sunday, three of the Moozhiyar Dam's shutters-a reservoir for the Kakkad hydropower project-were also raised.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain in the upcoming hours. While moderate rain is expected at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur, other districts are likely to receive light rainfall.

Yellow alert in districts

September 4 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam

September 5 -Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

September 6 - Ernakulam, Idukki

September 7 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur,

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur



