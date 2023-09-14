Kushi Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's Film Crosses Rs 51 Crore Globally

According to Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, 'Kushi' has already surpassed Rs 50 crore in its first two days of release.

'Kushi' is projected to have generated Rs 11 crorein India on its third day (September 3). This is somewhat higher than the film's total on September 2. The three-day total collection in India is currently Rs 36.15 crore. On September 3, the film had a 51.46 percent occupancy rate.

About Kushi:

Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi' is a romantic comedy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In supporting parts, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Mythri Movie Makers is in charge of the film's production. The technical team includes composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematographer Murali G, and editor Prawin Pudi.