Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 12 Rescued After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Barabanki; Check Details

The immediate response to this catastrophe has been orchestrated by dedicated teams from both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh, has confirmed their active involvement in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," Singh said.

This unfortunate event underscores the critical role played by such disaster response teams in swiftly addressing emergencies and saving lives during crises. The rescue efforts continue as authorities work tirelessly to extract those still trapped and provide them with the necessary medical attention and care.

This comes hours after a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra collapsed killing an infant and a woman while five others were injured. Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said that the single-storey building collapsed at 12:35 AM on Sunday.





