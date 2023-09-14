Kanchipuram Saree: 7 Ways To Store Your Expensive Kanjivaram Sari

Storing expensive Kanjivaram sarees properly is important to preserve their beauty and longevity. Here are seven ways to keep your valuable Kanjivaram sarees:



Clean the saree before keeping to avoid stains and odours. Professional dry cleaning is suggested, however if you handwash, dry the saree before storage.



Invest in soft, breathable covers made of natural cotton or muslin. These covers protect the saree from dust, moisture, and insects while allowing the fabric to breathe.



Fold the saree to make long strips. Fold it widthwise into manageable parts carefully. Avoid severe wrinkles that might harm silk. Use acid-free tissue paper between folds.



Kanjivaram sarees stretch and distort when hung on hangers. If you must hang it temporarily, use cushioned hangers or fold it over.

Deter moths and insects in storage using cedar blocks or lavender sachets. Avoid direct contact with the saree as these products may leave residues.



Store sarees in a cool, dry, well-ventilated room. Heat and humidity may harm cloth in wet basements or heated attics. Mould and colour fading are prevented by proper storage.



Check your Kanjivaram sarees for damage and insect infestation, then refold them along varilines to avoid wrinkles. This helps you spot and fix problems.