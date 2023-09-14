Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-734 September 4 2023: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.





Lettake a look at the Win Win W 734 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited





2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited





Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited





3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited





4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited





5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited





6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited





7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited





8th Prize: Rs 100



Result Awaited





For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.