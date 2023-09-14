Mark Antony Trailer: Witness Vishal, SJ Suryah's Quirky Time-Travel Adventure In Film

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati has to say THIS on 'Jai Bhim-National Awards' controversy

The trailer takes off with fleeting glimpses of all supporting characters. Then, makers take fans and audiences into the madness-filled realm and world of Mark Anthony with some intense action episodes followed by an introduction of the quirky character played by Vishal. He appears as a gangster cum playboy. When SJ Suryah joins him, the madness peaks to a new level as they go on a killing spree. Telugu comedian Sunil gets another meaty character in this film.

Billed as a period science-fiction action comedy, Mark Antony features Vishal in the double role of father and son. Mark Antony has an ensemble star cast with

Suneel, Selvaraghavan, Ritu and several others in intriguing roles. The film is produced and backed by S Vinod Kumar.

The film is gearing up to release worldwide on September 15, 2023. Mark Antony is a mandatory film for both the star and the director. Filmmaker Adhik will hope to bounce back with the project after consecutive disappointments like Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera. GV Prakash comes up with a peppy and lively BGM that complements the mood of the trailer. Director Adhik Ravichandran has a knack for presenting typical stories in an unorthodox manner with a good dose of entertainment and 'Mark Anthony' appears to be another similar attempt from him.

