BCCI Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Goa: Key Decisions Await On IPL Council And Selection Committee

Shah has outlined an 18-point agenda for the AGM, with the focal points being:

-Election and appointment of 2 representatives from the General Body to the IPL Governing Council.

-Appointment of 1 (one) representative from the Indian Cricketers' Association to the IPL Governing Council.

At present, the two representatives from the General Body are Arun Singh Dhumal (chairman) and Avishek Dalmiya (member). The sole representative from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) is Pragyan Ojha. It remains to be seen whether new members will be inducted, possibly in light of the Women's Premier League (WPL) launch, or if changes will be made to the existing members. The Governing Council also includes Secretary Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar, and CAG member CM Sane.

Interestingly, there is no mention of altering the senior men's selection committee, even though expectations had arisen following Ajit Agarkar's appointment as the chairman of the committee in July. The committee currently includes another selector from Mumbai, Salil Ankola, with no representation from the North Zone. However, there is a point on the agenda where the reconstitution of the selection committee can be discussed:

K. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25, respectively.

Rule 26 relates to the formation of selection committees across all formats, including men, women, and junior teams, while Rule 25 pertains to the formation of tournament committees.

Another notable agenda item is the appointment of the BCCI representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other international bodies like the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Shah is expected to be nominated for these positions. Item J on the agenda concerns the appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

Crucial matters are often addressed through a discreet agenda item, which states, "Consideration of any business that the President may deem necessary to include in the agenda." This is listed as item Q, and some significant decisions may be made under this point. All 38 members of the general body have been duly notified about the AGM.

