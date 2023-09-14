Airpods Pro May Not Receive Any Major Hardware Changes Apart From USB-C: Report

In order to comply with the new EU standards, Apple is projected to completely implement USB-C starting with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The AirPods Pro's transition to USB-C compatibility, which will allow consumers to charge their iPhone and AirPods with a single connection, is anticipated to be a significant step for Apple. Currently, a Lightning connection is included with every model of Apple AirPods.

According to Gurman, the AirPods Pro will be the first model in the range to switch to USB-C, and other variants like the less priced AirPods Max and the basic AirPods will follow.

Even while Apple may not have any significant plans to provide new hardware features for the second-generation AirPods Pro, iOS 17's quality-of-life improvements will allow for the addition of new software functionality. With this update, the AirPods Pro will gain capabilities including Conversation Awareness, new mute options, Adaptive Audio, which balances Transparency with Active Noise Cancellation, the ability to activate Siri by saying only "Siri" rather than the whole "Hey Siri" phrase, and more.

Apple will also introduce its new iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, and the standard iPhone 15 models, in addition to the AirPods Pro USB-C switch. The Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra are both anticipated to be unveiled at the event.





