Taare Zameen Par To Chak De India: 8 Films That Taught Us Life Lessons


(MENAFN- Asianet) Teacher's Day 2023: Taare Zameen Par to Chak De India are Indian films that taughtvaluable life lessons. Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan through their films taughtthe value of Teachers



Ram Shankar Nikumbh and Ishan Avasthi's chemistry as the teacher-student duo was unparalleled



Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan played the character of the coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team leading them to a World Championship trophy



Queen serves as an emblem of personal emancipation and empowerment, striking a chord with individuals who aspire to emancipate themselves from conventional societal expectations



English Vinglish delves into self-esteem, personal growth, and defying societal stereotypes as Sri Devi takes her journey underscore resilience and inner strength



3 Idiots imparts a vital message on embracing one's individuality and discovering purpose beyond the weight of societal pressures



PK fearlessly confronts blind faith and superstitions, igniting conversations and introspection on deeply rooted belief with its satirical approach to religidogma



The film's depiction of therapy and self-discovery contributes to dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health concerns



Mardaani stands as a formidable champion of gender equality and women's empowerment. Through its portrayal of a resilient female police officer fighting against human trafficking

