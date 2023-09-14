BTS Armys Dig Up Weird Theory That Proves Jungkook Is Late Princess Diana's Reincarnation

ALSO READ: Mark Antony trailer: Witness Vishal, SJ Suryah's quirky time-travel adventure in film

BTS ARMYs believe that Jungkook is the reincarnated version of Princess Diana. Yes, you read that right! How can anyone forget Princess Diana, who has been iconic and immortalised in pop culture for speaking up against the British royals? With her revenge dress and sporty sweatshirt and shorts combo taking over the inteyears after the fact.

Among the fans, it is an ongoing joke that Jungkook is in his first life, given his bunny-esque innocence, which took quite a hit with his solo debut, 'Seven'. However, the theory took off after fans added two and two together. One of the key reasons behind such speculation is that Jungkook was born a day after Princess Diana passed away. While Jungkook and Diana were born on the first of a month, Jungkook was born on September 1 and Diana on July 1. Moreover, according to the Chinese calendar, both were born in the Ox Chinese year.

They both share their love for music and dance. Fans have also pointed out that JK and the Princess of Wales have a habit of hiding their eyes with their hair, and both are introverted. Both share an athletic bone and while some say Princess Diana even wanted to learn Taekwondo, Jungkook apparently has a black belt in the martial arts form.

What is even more interesting is that, for the fans, the theory made even more sense after Jeon Jungkook got a crown inked on his index finger along with a whole sleeve tattooed. Fans also believe there is a connection between the two because Princess Di once set a palace on fire because of a microwave, and JK has again reminded his fans that he is afraid of microwaves.

