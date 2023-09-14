BREAKING: Chinese President Xi Jinping To Skip G20 Summit In Delhi; Check Details

(MENAFN- Asianet) Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted not to attend the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in Delhi this weekend, according to an announcement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This decision was communicated in a concise statement posted on the ministry's website on Monday afternoon.
(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)
