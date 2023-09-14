Jupiter To Saturn: 8 Planets And Their Rotation Time Around The Axis

(MENAFN- Asianet) Jupiter to Saturn are 8 planets with diverse rotation periods. Mercury's slow due to proximity; Venus's retrograde and scorching. Earth's ideal for life with 24h days. Mars has reddish hue and changing polar caps. Gas giants Jupiter and Saturn whirl rapidly; Uratilts uniquely, Neptune's windy blue. Pluto, a dwarf, and Charon show locked faces. Each offers insights into planetary dynamics
Jupiter to Saturn are 8 planets with varying rotations. From Mercury's slowness to Venus's retrograde, let's find the time taken for each plto rotate on its axis
Its 59-day rotation is slow due to its proximity to the Sun and lack of atmosphere to distribute heat. Extreme temperature variations between day and night
Exceptionally slow 243-day rotation, retrograde (backwards), causing scorching days and cooler nights. Thick atmosphere traps heat, making it the hottest planet
24-hour day due to ideal axial tilt; diverse climates and ecosystems. Rotation powers day-night cycle and influences weather patterns
24.6-hour day; distinct reddish hue from iron-rich soil. Polar ice caps expand and contract with seasons, hinting at past liquid water
Rapid 9.9-hour rotation; massive gas giant with banded appearance due to different wind speeds in its clouds. Iconic Great Red Spot is a persistent storm
About 10.7-hour day; famfor stunning ring system made of ice and rock particles. Unique hexagonal storm at its north pole
Rotates in 17.2 hours; tilted on its side, likely due to a past collision. Icy composition, faint rings, and unusual rotational orientation
Rotates in 16.1 hours; vibrant blue color from methane in its atmosphere. Fastest winds in the solar system and prominent dark storm systems
Tidally locked with Charon, showing the same face. Part of the Kuiper Belt, a region of icy bodies. Geologically active despite being distant and small
