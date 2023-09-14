Kerala News LIVE: Karuvannur Fraud Case: ED Serves Notice Again To MLA AC Moideen; Asks To Appear On Monday

(MENAFN- Asianet) 8.24 AM: Karuvannur fraud case: ED serves notice again to MLA AC Moideen; asks to appear on Monday
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notice to CPIM MLA A C Moideen again directing him to appear for interrogation on Monday (Sep 4) in connection with the Karuvannur Bank fraud case.
ED also directed him to produce tax records for the last 10 years. He was supposed to appear for interrogation today, however, he conveyed his inconvenience.
