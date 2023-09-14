ISRO Completes Launch Rehearsal, Vehicle Check Of Aditya-L1 Mission; See Pics

The Aditya-L1 mission holds special importance as it marks India's maiden foray into space-based solar observation. Tasked with studying the Sun, the mission has undergone rigorchecks to ensure its optimal functionality. Scheduled for launch from Sriharikota on September 2 at 11:50 am IST, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft aims to expand our understanding of the Sun's behavior and phenomena.

On Monday, ISRO unveiled its groundbreaking initiative to launch India's first-ever space-based solar observatory, named the Aditya-L1 mission. The mission's scheduled launch on Saturday, September 2, at 11:50 am from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, marks a significant step forward in solar exploration.

To execute this ambitimission, ISRO has selected its reliable PSLV XL rocket. The mission's initial phase will involve placing the observatory into a Low Earth Orbit. Subsequently, the spacecraft's trajectory will be adjusted to attain an elliptical orbit, gradually positioning it closer to the Lagrange point (L1) through onboard propulsion systems.

During its journey to L1, the spacecraft will exit Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI). Following this, the cruise phase will initiate, steering the observatory into an extensive halo orbit encircling the L1 point. Anticipated to span around four months, the complete voyage from launch to L1 holds immense promise for the Aditya-L1 mission in advancing our knowledge of the Sun's dynamics and behavior.