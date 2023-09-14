Kushi REVIEW: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Romantic Film Worth Watching? Read THIS

The film's emotions were quite effective. According to social media chatter, the trio succeeded, and Kushi will now embark on a box office spree. Fans think Vijay Deverakonda, their favourite actor, has finally scored a success after four years with this young comic love drama.

Kushi Story



Viplav and Aradhya come from varicastes and backgrounds. They fall in love and marry against their parents' wishes, confronting them. Things start off well for the wedding pair, but reality soon sets in. Misunderstandings develop between the two, resulting in a huge fallout. It remains to be seen what occurs next.



Kushi Twitter review:



Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha awaited the release of Kushi with bated breath. They sought to go to the concert as soon as possible and share their experience with the others. A few active social media users have turned to their accounts to share their thoughts on seeing Kushi. Here are a few examples of such tweets.



Kushi Cast

The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the role of Viplav, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya, Sachin Khedekar as Lenin Sathyam, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma as Chadarangam SrinivRao, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and Sharanya Pradeep among others played pivotal roles in Kushi.



Kushi Team



Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. G Murali and Prawin Pudi served as cinematographer and editors on the film, respectively.



