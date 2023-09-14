UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle In 'Group Of Death'

Napoli is set to go head-to-head with Real Madrid, while Group F promises intense competition, featuring Paris, Dortmund, Milan, and Newcastle. This marks the Magpies' return to the group stage after nearly two decades, and they'll be facing three European powerhouses, each with a recent history of reaching the finals.

Reigning champions Manchester City find themselves in the same group as RB Leipzig, while Arsenal has been paired with Sevilla, and Celtic is set to play against AtletMadrid.

Here's a breakdown of the UEFA Champions League draw:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, AtletMadrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stage matches are scheduled to run from September 19 to December 13, culminating in the final at Wembley on June 1. In this edition, the Champions League has expanded to 36 teams, each playing eight games instead of the previsix. Teams will be ranked in a single standings table, with the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will enter a knockout playoffs round to compete for the remaining eight spots in the last-16. One team from each pot will be drawn into a group, with the restriction that teams from the same national association cannot be placed in the same group.