Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Fresh Video As Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur On Moon | WATCH

The video illustrates an automated hinge mechanism in action, rotating the 18 cm tall APXS to position the detector head at a proximity of approximately 5 cm from the lunar surface. Developed with the support of PRL, Ahmedabad, the APXS instrument, along with the deployment mechanism created by URSC, Bengaluru, showcases the technical prowess behind this endeavor.





'Hindutva our identity': Uddhav faction puts saffron flags outside Mumbai airport ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

Earlier this week, ISRO achieved a momentbreakthrough by confirming the presence of Sulphur on the lunar surface near the moon's southern pole. This milestone holds remarkable significance, representing the pioneering use of in-situ measurements to accomplish this feat.

ISRO's announcement marks a monumental stride in enhancing our understanding of lunar composition and its geological evolution. By employing the Pragyan Rover as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO embarks on a journey of unprecedented importance, unraveling enigmas concealed within the lunar landscape.

'Ready for elections at any time in Jammu and Kashmir': Centre tells Supreme Court

The revelation of Sulphur's presence doesn't stand alone. The LIBS instrument has effectively detected other elements, including Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), and Oxygen (O). These findings, aligning with expectations, contribute to a holistic comprehension of the lunar surface's intricate makeup.