ISRO's Aditya-L1 Mission Launch: When And Where To Watch Live Stream

Aditya L1, as defined by ISRO, stands as India's pioneering space-based observatory dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the Sun. Its primary objective is to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ measurements of the solar wind at the L1 point, strategically located around 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

The L1 point is strategically chosen for its unparalleled advantage – the ability to continuously observe the Sun, free from the interference of eclipses. This uninterrupted view is essential for closely monitoring solar activities and gaining real-time insights into their impact on space weather.

Launch Details:

The Aditya L1 spacecraft is all set to take flight at 11:50 AM IST on September 2 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. A multitude of eager spectators is keen to witness this historic event and are wondering how to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Fortunately, ISRO has made access easy for everyone.

How to Watch:

ISRO intends to livestream the launch on varisocial networking platforms, commencing at 11:20 AM. This means that anyone with an interest can tune in to the live broadcast on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. Whether you prefer your phone, TV, or laptop, you'll have the opportunity to witness this momentlaunch.

Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

Live Telecast Links:



The launch of Aditya L1 will be broadcasted live on DD National, providing another option for those wanting to follow the event.