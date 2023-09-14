Asia Cup 2023: Rain Threatens India Vs Pakistan Clash; Kandy Weather Forecast

According to Weather.com, Kandy's Deiyannewela region is expected to experience predominantly cloudy skies with intermittent thunderstorms, along with a high likelihood of heavy rainfall on September 2. AccuWeather concurs, forecasting cloudy and humid conditions with showers expected later in the day. Meanwhile, BBC Weather predicts thundershowers accompanied by a gentle breeze throughout the day in Kandy.

Kandy Weather Forecast on September 2

AccuWeather's weather forecast for September 2 paints a picture of Kandy shrouded in thick cloud cover, with a staggering 94% probability of precipitation. Additionally, there is a 99% chance of rain in the latter half of the day, aligning with the scheduled timing of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

In the event that India vs. Pakistan encounter at the Asia Cup 2023 is adversely affected by rain and ultimately washed out, the following scenarios would come into play:

India wins over Nepal

If India succeeds in defeating Nepal in their group-stage match, both India and Pakistan will advance to the Super Fours stage, rendering the outcome of the India vs. Pakistan match inconsequential for the teams' progression.

Nepal wins against India

In the improbable scenario where Nepal prevails over India in their group-stage encounter, Pakistan and Nepal would emerge as the Super Fours qualifiers. However, it's worth noting that this scenario is less likely due to Nepal's lower ranking and relative inexperience in the tournament compared to India.

