Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rains To Lash Kerala; Yellow Alert In Three Districts

Puthuppally's high-stakes election campaign will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The byelection will be held on September 5 (Tuesday). All campaigning and election-related activities on Monday will be suspended during the pre-election silent period.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will all assemble in Pampady in the evening with roadshows, bringing the campaigning to an excited pitch on Sunday.

8.12 AM:

Heavy rain to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in three districts

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts today.

The existence of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, the potential for the

creation of cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal, the persistence of cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area, and another over the north interior of Tamil Nadu have all been cited as causes for the increased rainfall.