Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's Stellar Performance Garnering Praise Once More Post OTT Release Of Film

In "Satyaprem Ki Katha," Kartik delivered an exceptional pure love story with a significant message, and the film not only received immense love from the audience but also proved to be a box office hit during its theatrical run. Now that the movie is available for streaming on OTT platforms, Kartik's portrayal of Sattu continues to receive praise from netizens, who are hailing him for his dedication and talent in bringing this character to life.

ALSO READ:

Tiger 3 First Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in fierce action avatars

Kartik Aaryan's return as Sattu on the OTT platform has created quite a buzz, and viewers are lauding his brilliant performance in the film. Many consider him the perfect choice for the character of Sattu and have taken to social media to express their admiration. Fans are celebrating Sattu as a character with a green flag and applauding Kartik for seamlessly embodying the role.

ALSO READ: Kushi box office day 1 collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film mints Rs 16 crores

Furthermore, Kartik Aaryan has exciting projects lined up for the future. He has already completed one schedule for "Chandu Champion," directed by Kabir Khan, and is set to star in a romantic film helmed by Anurag Basu, as well as "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.