Is Karan Johar Collaborating With Kartik Aaryan For New Project?

Several reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar met for a professional meeting. This development has piqued curiosity, especially considering that in April 2021, Kartik Aaryan stepped away from the Karan Johar-backed project, Dostana 2. In an old interview, Kartik Aaryan had gracefully addressed the situation, saying, "This happens sometimes. I have not spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me. These are my values. If there is an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that, and I never speak about it."

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Satya Prem Ki Katha, with Kiara Advani. Up next, Kartik will wow fans with Kabir Khan-directorial Chandu Champion. The movie is scheduled and slated for a June release in the coming year. He also has Hansal Mehta-directed Captain India and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his pipeline. Karan Johar made a smashing comeback as the director after a hiaof seven years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

