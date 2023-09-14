Asia Cup 2023, India Vs Pakistan: Not Virat Kohli, Wahab Riaz Warns Team About This Indian Star

Riaz, speaking on Zalmi TV, emphasized the importance of Pakistan finding a way to dismiss Rohit Sharma early in the game. Rohit has consistently delivered impressive performances against Pakistan in ODIs, amassing 720 runs. He has recorded six half-centuries and two centuries against their arch-rivals.

"Pakistan have to find a way to dismiss Rohit Sharma early. He has consistently scored big against Pakistan. Babar and Imam need to see off India's new ball burst," Riaz said on Zalmi TV."

Riaz also provided insights into the factors that differentiate the two teams, stating that the team that capitalises on the first 10 overs will likely gain a distinct advantage. He explained that both India and Pakistan heavily rely on their top three batsmen to score big runs, making it a contest centred around the performance of the new ball.

