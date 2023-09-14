Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Overwhelming Public Support For Polygamy Ban; Check Details

He got a total of 149 responses from the public, showing that people are really interested in this issue. Out of all the feedback, a big majority, 146 of them, said they support the bill and want to see polygamy banned. But it's important to mention that not everyone agrees with this idea. Three organizations have said they are against the bill.

He took this information to Platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated,“We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, 3 organizations have expressed their opposition to the bill. We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in the next 45 days.”

With this feedback in mind, Chief Minister Sarma is determined to move forward with the process of making this law. He said that the next step is to create the final version of the bill, and he thinks it will take about 45 days to finish it.

The Assam government is taking proactive steps to deal with polygamy. They have set up a special group of experts to help with this. Additionally, they are committed to doing more to stop child marriages in Assam. They want to completely end child marriages in the state by 2026, and they are working hard on this.