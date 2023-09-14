Enormous Size To Giant Ball Of Gas: 7 Intriguing Things About The Sun

As ISRO launches Aditya L1, a spacecraft to study the sun's atmosphere, let's find out 7 intriguing things about the huge star that provides energy to our solar system

The Sun is incredibly massive. It's so big that you could fit over a million Earths inside it!

The Sun isn't a solid object like Earth; instead, it's a giant, super-hot ball of gas mostly made up of hydrogen and helium. Imagine a massive, fiery gas ball floating in space

The Sun is like a colossal power plant that provideswith light and heat. It produces huge amount of energy every second, enough to power our plfor millions of years

The Sun isn't always calm; it has dark spots called sunspots and violent eruptions known as solar flares. Can

create dazzling displays of light in the sky, like the Northern Lights

The Sun constantly blows out a stream of charged particles called solar wind. These particles can reach Earth and cause beautiful auroras

The Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, which means it's been shining for a very long time. It's like a cosmic timekeeper

Without the Sun, life on Earth wouldn't exist. It provides the energy needed for plants to grow through photosynthesis, and it warms our planet