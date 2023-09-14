Aditya-L1 Successfully Separated From PSLV After Solar Mission Launch: ISRO Chief S Somanath

The Aditya L1 spacecraft now resides in an elliptical orbit of 235 by 19,500 km, a meticulously planned trajectory executed by the PSLV. This marks the commencement of Aditya L1's extensive 125-day journey toward the Sun. The flawless injection into orbit was performed seamlessly by the PSLV, as always, and the solar panels have been successfully deployed. The spacecraft is now on its way to unravel the mysteries of our nearest star.

Aditya-L1 takes off: India's first solar mission commences journey towards the Sun

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the remarkable achievement as a "sunshine moment" and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the space sector.

Aditya-L1's mission revolves around the study of the Sun's outer atmosphere, dispelling any misconceptions that it will land on or approach the Sun closely; instead, it will maintain a safe distance.

The spacecraft is anticipated to embark on a 125-day journey to attain a Halo orbit around Lagrangian Point L1, the closest position to the Sun in the Earth-Sun system.





Aditya-L1, with a weight of approximately 1,480.7 kg, stands as the pioneering space-based observatory designed to investigate the Sun comprehensively. This ambitiendeavor marks a significant milestone in the study of our nearest star.