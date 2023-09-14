Asia Cup 2023: India Vs Pakistan; Did You Know?

Babar Azam's ODI struggle against India:

One of the most remarkable facts in the lead-up to this clash is Babar Azam's performance against India in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Despite being a prolific run-scorer, the Pakistani skipper has found the going tough against the Indian bowling attack. In the five ODIs he has played against India, Babar Azam has not managed to cross the fifty-run mark even once. His batting average against the arch-rivals stands at 31.60, with a highest score of 48. In five innings, he has accumulated a total of 158 runs. As the captain of Pakistan, Babar will undoubtedly be keen to break this trend and make a significant impact in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter.

Rohit Sharma's recent dominance:

On the other side of the spectrum, we have Rohit Sharma, the Indian opener who has been in sublime form. Rohit has been a thorn in Pakistan's side, consistently delivering strong performances. In his last five ODI innings against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma has crossed the 90-run mark three times, showcasing his ability to excel under pressure. His recent record against Pakistan is impressive, with scores of 91, 0, 52, 111*, and 140. Rohit's ability to build big innings and play match-winning knocks makes him a significant threat to Pakistan's bowlers.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan; All you need to know

Ravindra Jadeja's batting prowess and bowling challenges:

Another interesting statistic comes from the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Since the 2019 World Cup, Jadeja has been a valuable contributor with the bat for India. He has scored 448 runs at an impressive average of 49.77, showcasing his prowess as a lower-order batsman who can rescue India from difficult situations. However, there's a contrasting aspect to his performance. In the same timeframe, Jadeja has gone wicketless in 10 out of the 22 innings he has bowled. This highlights the challenges he has faced as a bowler, struggling to consistently take wickets. His performance with the ball will be closely watched in the Asia Cup, as India looks to maintain a balanced side.

As the cricketing world awaits the epic India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023, these statistics add an extra layer of anticipation and intrigue. Will Babar Azam overcome his ODI woes against India? Can Rohit Sharma continue his dominance? Will Ravindra Jadeja strike the right balance between his batting and bowling performances? Cricket fans will be glued to their screens to find out as these fascinating storylines unfold on the field.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam; A battle that could shape India vs Pakistan encounter