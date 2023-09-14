Tilicho To Gosaikunda: 6 Serene Lakes Of Nepal

Discover Nepal's stunning lakes: Tilicho, Shey Phoksundo, Gosaikunda, and Rara, each offering unique trekking and natural beauty experiences

Tilicho Lake in Nepal: At 4,949m, one of the world's highest lakes. Nestled in the Annapurna region, it's a stunning trekking destination, offering breathtaking Himalayan vistas

Pristine alpine gem nestled at 3,611m in Dolpo region. Crystal-clear waters, remote trails, and Himalayan solitude make it a trekker's dream

sacred high-altitude glacial lake at 4,380m, surrounded by Himalayan beauty. Pilgrimage site for Hinand Buddhists, known for its turquoise waters and stunning trekking trails

Hidden Himalayan gem at 2,990m, the largest lake in Nepal. Pristine wilderness, lush forests, and serene waters

Tranquil freshwater lake in the Pokhara Valley. Surrounded by lush greenery and distant Himalayan peaks, offers a serene escape

A glacial lake in the Everest region, perched at 5,010m. Formed by melting glaciers, it's a pristine yet climate-vulnerable ecosystem. A stop on treks to Everest Base Camp