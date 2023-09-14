Thursday, 14 September 2023 12:21 GMT

Tilicho To Gosaikunda: 6 Serene Lakes Of Nepal


9/14/2023 4:35:51 AM

(MENAFN- Asianet) Explore Nepal's breathtaking lakes like Tilicho, Shey Phoksundo, Gosaikunda, and Rara, each offering unique natural beauty and trekking experiences. These destinations showcase the Himalayan region's stunning diversity, from high-altitude gems to serene lakeside retreats



Discover Nepal's stunning lakes: Tilicho, Shey Phoksundo, Gosaikunda, and Rara, each offering unique trekking and natural beauty experiences



Tilicho Lake in Nepal: At 4,949m, one of the world's highest lakes. Nestled in the Annapurna region, it's a stunning trekking destination, offering breathtaking Himalayan vistas



Pristine alpine gem nestled at 3,611m in Dolpo region. Crystal-clear waters, remote trails, and Himalayan solitude make it a trekker's dream



sacred high-altitude glacial lake at 4,380m, surrounded by Himalayan beauty. Pilgrimage site for Hinand Buddhists, known for its turquoise waters and stunning trekking trails



Hidden Himalayan gem at 2,990m, the largest lake in Nepal. Pristine wilderness, lush forests, and serene waters



Tranquil freshwater lake in the Pokhara Valley. Surrounded by lush greenery and distant Himalayan peaks, offers a serene escape



A glacial lake in the Everest region, perched at 5,010m. Formed by melting glaciers, it's a pristine yet climate-vulnerable ecosystem. A stop on treks to Everest Base Camp

MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107066201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search