'Maybe Photoshop': Alia Bhatt Faces Flak From Netizens For Turning 'Unrecognizable' In Recent Magazine Cover

Sharing the picture on Reddit, the user wrote: "Alia Bhatt: Vogue Thailand."

However, soon after the pictures went viral, fans and netizens failed to identify Alia Bhatt in the frame. Some netizens even pointed out that the actress looked like Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Users and netizens have slammed Alia Bhatt for being unidentifiable in this new magazine cover. "Okay, so I am not alone. I felt like there was no one in the picture other than Parineeti. Oh, no! Wait, Shradha. I was searching for Alia's name and then understood," said a user. While one user penned, "Same...I thought it was Parineeti and was going to ignore it. And then, I finally read the title." Another one wrote, "It is totally unrecognisable. But, it is not the surgery. It is the Photoshop or maybe make-up or just the expression." One netizen added, "I think it is the extra crease in her eyelid. East Asian make-up artists often use some tape to pull back hooded eyelids. But I do not think Alia needed that."

