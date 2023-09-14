Mysore To Coorg: 7 Places To Visit This September In South India

Discover the diverse wonders of South India, from historic temples in Mysore to serene backwaters in Kerala, and picturesque beaches in Gokarna

Explore the opulent Mysore Palace, an architectural marvel known for its intricate design and grandeur. Don't miss the evening illumination of the palace

Known as the 'Scotland of India', Cis ideal for nature lovers. The coffee plantations, waterfalls, and lush forests are a treat during this season.

Explore the UNESCO-listed Hampi Ruins, a vast complex of ancient temples, palaces, and monuments, showcasing the rich history of the Vijayanagara Empire

The backwaters of Kerala are lush and rejuvenated post-monsoon. Experience serene boat rides and Ayurvedic treatments amidst lush greenery.

A tranquil coastal town with pristine beaches, sacred temples, and a relaxed hippie vibe

Take a stroll along Coaker's Walk, a paved pathway with panoramic views of the Western Ghats

Stroll through the charming streets of the French Quarter, where you can admire colonial architecture and indulge in French cuisine

Tea Plantations: Wander through the lush tea plantations of Munnar, where you can learn about tea production and enjoy breathtaking views