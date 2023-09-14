KL Rahul Seeks Blessings At Ghati Subramanya Temple In Bengaluru With Wife Athiya Shetty

In Pallekele, Sri Lanka, an exciting cricket match between India and Pakistan is currently underway on Saturday. India won the toss and chose to bat.

KL Rahul, a Kannadiga and a part of the Asia Cup 2023 team visited a temple in Bengaluru. After Shravan Saturday, KL Rahul, accompanied by his wife Athiya Shetty, sought the blessings of Ghati Subrahmanya.

They visited the Ghati Subramanya temple located in Doddaballapur, Bengaluru Rural district, and offered their prayers to the deity. During their visit, the Rahul couple was honoured with shawls. Temple leaders also provided them with information about the temple.

Rahul arrived at the temple along with his wife, Athiya Shetty, at approximately 12:45 pm, and departed after seeking the blessings of God. KL Rahul remains a devoted follower of Lord Subramanya.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in January of this year. Athiya Shetty is the daughter of the famBollywood actor Sunil Shetty.

Currently, Rahul is scheduled to participate in the Asia Cup tournament. He is unavailable for the first two matches and will miss the games between India and Pakistan as well as India and Nepal, but he will later join Team India.