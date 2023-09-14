Masala Chai To Falooda: 6 Popular Beverage Drinks In India

Masala Chai is a quintessential tea and milk-based drink popular in India. Here are 6 popular beverage drinks in India.

Lassi is a creamy milk-based drink prepared in clay pots and topped off with a generlayer of malai.

Chaas is a frothy masala version of Lassi that is light on stomach and is served cold with mint leaves on top.

Thandai is a milk-based sweet drink that mixes dry fruits and spices and is popular in India.

Aam Panna is a sweet and sour beverage cooling drink made with raw mango pulp, sugar, salt and spices.

Falooda is a milk-based cold dessert drink popular in India made with milk, sabja seeds, rose syrup, thin vermicelli noodles and jello.