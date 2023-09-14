Masala Chai To Falooda: 6 Popular Beverage Drinks In India

(MENAFN- Asianet) Many Indian beverage drinks are popular worldwide, and you would have come across some version of Chai, Lassi, or Falooda in your journeys. To explore the best of Indian culture and enjoy the beverages as a traveller, From Masala Chai to Falooda, here are the 6 popular beverage drinks in India.
Masala Chai is a quintessential tea and milk-based drink popular in India. Here are 6 popular beverage drinks in India.
Lassi is a creamy milk-based drink prepared in clay pots and topped off with a generlayer of malai.
Chaas is a frothy masala version of Lassi that is light on stomach and is served cold with mint leaves on top.
Thandai is a milk-based sweet drink that mixes dry fruits and spices and is popular in India.
Aam Panna is a sweet and sour beverage cooling drink made with raw mango pulp, sugar, salt and spices.
Falooda is a milk-based cold dessert drink popular in India made with milk, sabja seeds, rose syrup, thin vermicelli noodles and jello.
