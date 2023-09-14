Halwa Poori To Nihari: 6 Popular Foods In Pakistan

Halwa is a tasty dessert made with semolina, while Poori is a bread preparation made with flour. Here are 6 popular foods in Pakistan.

Chapli Kabab is melt-in-mouth kabab made with mutton, dried coriander, pomegranate seeds, mint and green chillies.

Zarda is a sweet Pakistani food made with basmati rice, sugar, milk and dried nuts.

Chicken Karahi uses chicken, red chilli powder, cumin, garam masala, ginger, cardamom, tomato and garlic.

Seekh Kabab is a popular Pakistani food made with minced lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, coriander, lemon juice, curd and garam masala.

Nihari is made with chicken or mutton and slow-cooked in a heavy-bottomed dish with spices for 6 to 8 hours.