Will Shah Rukh Khan Share Screen Space With Daughter Suhana In Sujoy Ghosh's Directorial?

As per a source close to a leading Indian television portal, the role of SRK would be similar to one in Dear Zindagi. It stated, "SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh-directed next. His role will be a pivotal one. The one which helps the character of Suhana in the movie." The source revealed that this specific film, with Suhana Khan, will be a spy-thriller. He said, "The film by Sujoy Ghosh will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler. Guess who is the handler of Suhana in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!." The insider stated, "The yet untitled film is said to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer."

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan starrer's debut film, The Archies, will drop soon on giant OTT platform Netflix this year. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also marks the debut of Janhvi's sister, Khushi and Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will wow global fans and audiences in the pan-Indian action-thriller extravaganza film, Jawan, which is geared up and set to release in September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

