Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Vs Shaheen Afridi - A Rivalry Of Pace And Precision

Both teams have evolved significantly, with India nurturing formidable fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj, while Pakistan's batting lineup boasts talents like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam ul-Haq. Amidst this transformation, the spotlight falls on the clash of two fiery fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah representing India and Shaheen Shah Afridi donning Pakistan's colours.

Let's delve into a comparative analysis of their performances in One Day Internationals (ODIs), considering variaspects such as overall statistics, and their effectiveness with new ball and old ball.

Shaheen Afridi (2018-2023):

Innings: 39

Wickets: 78

Best Bowling: 6/35

Average: 23.08

Economy Rate: 5.42

Strike Rate: 25.5

4-Wicket Hauls: 5

5-Wicket Hauls: 2



Jasprit Bumrah (2016-2023):

Innings: 72

Wickets: 121

Best Bowling: 6/19

Average: 24.3

Economy Rate: 4.63

Strike Rate: 31.4

4-Wicket Hauls: 5

5-Wicket Hauls: 2

New Ball vs Old Ball:

With New Ball (Overs 0-10):

Bumrah: 34 wickets in 67 innings

Afridi: 31 wickets in 39 innings

With Old Ball (Overs 40-50):

Bumrah: 61 wickets in 58 innings

Afridi: 36 wickets in 26 innings

In summary, while Shaheen Afridi holds a slight edge in certain aspects, Jasprit Bumrah's consistency and effectiveness in different conditions make him a potent force in the ODI format. However, the real showdown will unfold on the cricket field, where these two pace wizards will look to outshine each other, in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.



