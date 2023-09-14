Jude Bellingham Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Record With Late Winner Against Getafe

Bellingham's dramatic 2-1 winner against Getafe secured Carlo Ancelotti's side's fourth consecutive victory, making them the only team in LaLiga with a perfect record. However, one notable absence in the Getafe lineup was Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, who had recently sealed an 11th-hour loan move for the season. While Greenwood watched from the sidelines, Borja Mayoral capitalized on a defensive lapse by Fran Garcia to give the visitors an unexpected 11th-minute lead.

Real Madrid, determined to bounce back, turned up the heat and found their equalizer through Spain striker Joselu shortly after the halftime interval. The home side's dominance in possession became increasingly evident, and the late drama that followed was almost inevitable.

Also Read:

Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City signs MathNunes from Wolves in £47.2 million deal

Jude Bellingham, the marquee £115 million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, seized the moment in the dying minutes. He pounced on a rebound, slotting home the decider after David Sorias could only parry Nacho's powerful shot.

With this breathtaking performance, Bellingham, at just 20 years old, ascended to the pinnacle of LaLiga's goal-scoring charts, emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible four-game scoring streak. The legendary Portuguese forward, now 38, left an indelible mark on Real Madrid, tallying an astonishing 450 goals and 120 assists in 438 appearances for the club during his illustritenure from 2009 to 2018.

Also Read:

Premier League 2023/24: Erling Haaland's hat-trick leads Manchester City to controversial victory