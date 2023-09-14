5 Reasons Why Too Much Lemon Water Is Health Danger

Lemons are highly acidic citfruits. If a person consumes lemon juice frequently and in excess, they may experience dentinal hypersensitivity and tooth decay because of the acidic nature of lemon.

Here are 5 dangerside effects of too much Lemon Water:

1. Tooth Erosion:

Lemon juice is acidic and can erode tooth enamel if consumed in excess. To minimize this risk, it's advisable to use a straw and rinse your mouth with plain water after drinking lemon water. Wait for some time before brushing your teeth to avoid brushing away weakened enamel.

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD):

Lemon juice's acidity can exacerbate symptoms of GERD or acid reflux in some individuals. If you have a history of acid reflux, it's best to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating lemon water into your daily routine.

3. Stomach Upset:

The high acidity of lemon water can cause digestive discomfort in some people, leading to issues like heartburn, indigestion, or upset stomach. If you're sensitive to acidic foods, it's wise to consume lemon water in moderation.

4. Dehydration:

Lemon is a diuretic, meaning it can increase urine production. While this can be beneficial for some people, excessive consumption without adequate water intake may lead to dehydration. To stay properly hydrated, ensure you drink enough plain water throughout the day.

5. Skin Sensitivity:

Lemon juice applied topically to the skin, followed by sun exposure, can cause a condition called phytophotodermatitis. This may result in skin redness, irritation, or blistering. It's essential to rinse off any lemon juice from your skin thoroughly before going out in the sun.

