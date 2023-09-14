(Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And More At Gadar 2 Success Party

(MENAFN- Asianet) Sunny Deol and team hosted 'Gadar 2' success party on September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. It was attended by 3 Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) of Bollywood and other popular celebrities.
Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently had the biggest smash of his acting career with Gadar 2, a period action picture that was recently released. The film, a sequel to the 2001 smash Gadar, has become one of 2023's biggest box office triumphs. The who's who of the Hindi film industry attended the celebration. The three Khans of Bollywood, SRK, Salman, and Aamir, also gathered to celebrate Deol's achievement.
Sanjay Dutt
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Dharmendra at Gadar 2 Success Party
Sunny Deol poses with his brother Bobby
at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party
Rajkummar Rao at Gadar 2 Success Party
Salman Khan
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Salman Khan poses with
Kartik Aaryan at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Varun Dhawan and
Boney Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Arjun Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Ameesha Patel at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Aditya Roy Kapur at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Jackky Bhagnan and
Rakul Preet Singh at the Gadar 2 Success Party
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Karan Johar
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Ananya Panday at Gadar 2 Success Party
Simrat Kaur
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Shilpa Shetty
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Tabu
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Gadar 2 Success Party
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
at Gadar 2 Success Party
Kriti Sanon at Gadar 2 Success Party
Aamir Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party