Arctech Demonstrates Prowess Again In The 500Mw Solar Pv Project In Uzbekistan

Arctech will provide SkyLine II solar tracking system for this project. This stiff tracker mounts a synchronmulti-point drive mechanism. It has a wind stow threshold of 22m/s, which allows it to track the sun for more hours and effectively increase power generation and create greater economic value for project owners. The rigidity provided by the multi-point drive mechanism also allows to safely stow to 0-degree, which is critical to prevent module cracks and damages.

The Sherabad solar PV power project is a ground-mounted solar project which is planned over 600 hectares. It has officially entered the comprehensive construction phase and is expected to be connected to the grid by the end of 2023. After completion, the project is expected to generate 1,040,000MWh of electricity and supply enough clean energy to power 300,000 households. It effectively solves the problem of energy shortage in Uzbekistan, reduces dependence on fossil energy, promotes the transformation and upgrading of the local social energy structure, and boosts the development of "Green Silk Road".

2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the initiative "the Belt and Road". Uzbekistan, located in the hinterland of Central Asia, is an important fulcrum country for the construction of "the Belt and Road". China and Uzbekistan have continuously made important achievements in new energy cooperation. During the recent state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to China, the two countries reached an agreement to build 11 solar and wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 4.8GW.

With excellent product performance and ultimate solutions, Arctech has recently won other two projects in Uzbekistan including the 1 GW photovoltaic power generation project in Qashqadaryo Viloyati and Buxoro , and the 240MW solar photovoltaic power generation plant in Tashkent . It is a reflection of the success of Arctech's strategy of deepening "the Belt and Road ", which further indicates that the product quality and brand influence of Arctech are favored by clients. Arctech will always be client-centric, with enhancing client value as its principle of action, and win the trust of clients with better products and more efficient services.

