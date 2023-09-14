Rapid Smartphone Adoption Fuels Growth: Global Online Poker Market 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Poker Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Game, By Device, By End-User, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online poker market is projected to reach USD 283.42 billion by 2032. This report offers a detailed analysis of current market dynamics and insights into future growth prospects.
Key Market Drivers
The market is expected to thrive due to the increasing preference for online gambling, the attractive offers and benefits provided by online gaming platforms, and continuadvancements in the online gaming sector.
Online poker games have gained popularity as a form of online gambling, enabling players to participate in poker games over the internet, competing against others globally. These games involve players sitting at a virtual table, each with virtual chips, engaging in poker rounds to accumulate chips from fellow players.
Dedicated websites and downloadable software from online poker companies facilitate these games. These companies offer varigames and promotions to attract and retain players, often providing tools to enhance player skills and manage their finances.
The primary driver of the online gaming market is the widespread availability of high-speed inteand mobile technology, providing players with convenient access to a diverse range of games anytime, anywhere, without the need to visit physical casinos or gaming establishments.
Market Challenges
Despite its growth, the online gambling market faces challenges, including legal and regulatory complexities, payment processing issues, competition from other entertainment forms, concerns related to addiction, and technical obstacles. The industry operates in a complex regulatory environment with varying laws and regulations across countries and jurisdictions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Expanding intepenetration and the increasing use of mobile phones for online gaming. Technological advancements.
Restraints and Challenges
Convenient and secure payment options.
Companies Mentioned
Tencent the 888 Group Partypoker GGPoker Baazi Games Bovada MPL PokerStars American Cardroom BetOnline Ignition Pocket52 Arkadium 24/7 Games LLC Delta Corp Limited Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Market Report Highlights
The smartphone segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the proliferation of smartphones, making online poker more accessible and convenient for players worldwide. The Gambling Enthusiast segment will dominate the market, focusing on attracting and retaining this segment through quality games and engaging rewards. Europe is expected to dominate the market due to its favorable regulatory environment, established gambling culture, and technological access.
Market Segmentation
Online Poker Market, Game Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Texas Hold'em Poker Omaha 7-Card Stud 5 Card Omaha Others
Online Poker Market, Device Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
PC/Laptop Smartphone Others
Online Poker Market, End-User Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Gambling Enthusiast Dabblers Social Exuberant
Online Poker Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
North America (U.S., Canada) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia) Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa)
